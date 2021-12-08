Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Timothy J. O’keefe Sells 1,525 Shares

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTTR opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

