Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 746.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 2.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

