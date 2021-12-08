Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.91 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

