Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,248. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

