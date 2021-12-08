Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,603 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 150,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

