PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

