Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,719 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

