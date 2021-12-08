Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

