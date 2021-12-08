Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in DISH Network by 138.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DISH Network by 798.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in DISH Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in DISH Network by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

