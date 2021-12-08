Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 99,755.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.44 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

