Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,052 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE:UNM opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

