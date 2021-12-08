Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,428 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

