PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NYSE:PD opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

