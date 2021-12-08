Palmer Knight Co Purchases 1,265 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 4.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

