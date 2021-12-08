Palmer Knight Co Purchases 1,981 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $446.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.92. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

