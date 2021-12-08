Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

