Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,464. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

