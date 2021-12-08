Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $157,390.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

