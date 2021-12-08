Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($7.09) to GBX 630 ($8.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 542 ($7.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.59. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 578 ($7.66). The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.