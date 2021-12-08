Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 969 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average of $207.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

