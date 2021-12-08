Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

