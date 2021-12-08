Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NYSE:NKE opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

