Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 93 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.