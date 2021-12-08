Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 7,633 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

