Patrick Largier Purchases 23,000 Shares of Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Stock

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$10,235.00 ($7,207.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Quickstep

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Quickstep (ASX:QHL)

