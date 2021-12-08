Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 481 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,163 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

