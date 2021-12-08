Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

