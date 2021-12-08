Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 474 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $204.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

