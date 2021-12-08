Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 8,031 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,909.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 896,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888,000 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 533,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $244.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

