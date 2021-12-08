Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 26,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

