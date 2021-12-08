Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.