Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

