Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

