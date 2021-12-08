PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.50. The stock had a trading volume of 123,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

