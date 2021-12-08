Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKG. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,899 ($64.96) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,366.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,805.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

