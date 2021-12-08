Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.