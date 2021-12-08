Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $110.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 320,264 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in American Express were worth $110,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

