Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 137,937 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,937 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $112,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

