Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE:PNR opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

