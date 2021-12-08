Peony (PNY) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $38,390.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 66,471,447 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

