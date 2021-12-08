PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $4,592.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00199638 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.