Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 6912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Specifically, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,932 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

The firm has a market cap of $634.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

