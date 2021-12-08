Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) rose 5.9% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 7,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,598,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Specifically, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 109.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 112.0% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

