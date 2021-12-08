PGGM Investments Acquires 632 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $62,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $209.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

