PGGM Investments Buys 181,467 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,467 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.