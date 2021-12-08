PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 43.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,195,666 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for about 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $333,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

