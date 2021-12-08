PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141,829 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $87,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average is $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.46 and a twelve month high of $257.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

