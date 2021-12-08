PGGM Investments Sells 40,357 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,357 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $54,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 37.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

