Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.980-$6.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 147,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,847. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.