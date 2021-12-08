Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

